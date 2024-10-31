China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,834 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,475 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,072,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,776,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after purchasing an additional 75,445 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,417,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 124,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

