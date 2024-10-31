China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 146,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $460.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.