Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

