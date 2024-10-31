Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.31.

CHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, Director David Levenson purchased 46,000 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,440.00. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$573.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Chorus Aviation had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of C$351.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

