CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $914.00 million, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.04.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. CI&T had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 245.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,264,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 101.1% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,073,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

