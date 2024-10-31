Comparing Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software 4.65% N/A N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -41.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and Adit EdTech Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.41 million 1.13 $200,000.00 $0.05 26.00 Adit EdTech Acquisition $19.62 million 2.44 -$18.66 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agent Information Software and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

