Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Forest Oil (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ) Head to Head Comparison

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and Forest Oil (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Forest Oil”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.37 billion 2.65 $211.12 million $0.22 56.57 Forest Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Forest Oil.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -1.48% -1.38% -0.53% Forest Oil N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Forest Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Comstock Resources and Forest Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 4 7 2 0 1.85 Forest Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus target price of $10.31, indicating a potential downside of 17.14%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Forest Oil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Forest Oil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

About Forest Oil

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly Forest Oil Corporation, is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company operates through the oil and gas exploration and production segment. Its properties are primarily focused in three geographic areas: East Texas, targeting the Cotton Valley Sand, Haynesville Shale and Pettet formations; South Texas, targeting the Eagle Ford Shale formation, and North Texas, targeting the Granite Wash formation. Its East Texas portion of properties is characterized by various productive horizons, such as the Cotton Valley Sand, Haynesville Shale, Haynesville Lime, Pettet, Bossier Shale, Travis Peak and other formations. It holds interests in approximately 272,100 gross (217,000 net) acres in East Texas, over 82,900 gross (53,400 net) acres in South Texas and approximately 33,900 gross (25,300 net) acres in North Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.