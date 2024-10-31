CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CubeSmart

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 81,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.82.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.