CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on CubeSmart
Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart
Institutional Trading of CubeSmart
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 81,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.82.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.