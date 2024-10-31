Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $460.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
