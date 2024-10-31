Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DE opened at $404.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

