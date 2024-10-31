DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Amdocs worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 9.1% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 10.8% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.62.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

