DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Boise Cascade worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,813,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,278,000 after acquiring an additional 579,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 293.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 2.1 %

BCC opened at $134.36 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

