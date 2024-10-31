DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.52. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $176.78 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

