DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 30,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Stock Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,475,426.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,475,426.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,879. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

