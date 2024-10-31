DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,717 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,672,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $208.34 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $214.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.