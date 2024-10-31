DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,099 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,181,000 after buying an additional 82,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW stock opened at $293.54 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $303.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

