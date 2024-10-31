DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 247,697 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247,697 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 521,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

