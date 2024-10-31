DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,662 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

