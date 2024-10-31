DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,217 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 343,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

