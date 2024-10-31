Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

