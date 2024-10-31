Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $422,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 556,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $19,301,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $151.77 and a 1 year high of $201.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.