Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 178,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,959,000 after acquiring an additional 66,601 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFIV opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

