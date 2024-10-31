Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 34.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $947,411.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,582 shares of company stock worth $25,743,407. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $517.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.20 and a 52-week high of $535.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.63.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

