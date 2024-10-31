Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,996,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,096,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after buying an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

