Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $58,936,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $40,573,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $21,479,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $20,532,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $14,940,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $237.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.90 and a 200-day moving average of $206.12. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $133.46 and a 12-month high of $243.01.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

