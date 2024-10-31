Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 256.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 63.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.1% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 987,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,039,000 after buying an additional 316,269 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 112,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 79.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 98,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WRB opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

