Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NOBL opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

