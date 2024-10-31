Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $55.23 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

