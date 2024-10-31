Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Shares of F opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

