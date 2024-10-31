Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $862,000 Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

