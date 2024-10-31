Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 18 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $980.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $935.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $848.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $604.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,527,116. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $995.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

