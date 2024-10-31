Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 506.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,181,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,124,000 after acquiring an additional 986,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 111,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 239.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 302,601 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JBBB opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

