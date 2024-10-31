Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $185.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $132.85 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

