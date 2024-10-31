Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of POOL opened at $364.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.68.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.