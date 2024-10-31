Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after acquiring an additional 518,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRV opened at $250.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.84 and a 52 week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.