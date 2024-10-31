Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,347 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after purchasing an additional 555,638 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,200,000 after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,193,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

