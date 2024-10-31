Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 807 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,878 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 173.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 259.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $98.25 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.03.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

