Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 836 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $8,250,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $2,502,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $3,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $229.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.75 and a 1-year high of $247.66.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

