Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 903 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,548 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

