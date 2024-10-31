Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 40,323 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $919,294.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 5.8 %

BROS stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,988,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $4,430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $4,339,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.