Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

