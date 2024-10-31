Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Dover by 17.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 20.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 50.5% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 14.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Dover

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

DOV opened at $192.99 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.