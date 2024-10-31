Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total transaction of C$326,975.04. Also, Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total transaction of C$40,455.23. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$355.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.46. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.90 and a 1-year high of C$23.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

