Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 904.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $176.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.24 billion, a PE ratio of 153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

