Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.85% of Enpro worth $28,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter worth $28,691,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enpro in the second quarter valued at $14,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enpro by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,865,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.06. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.08 and a 1-year high of $176.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares in the company, valued at $90,636.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.