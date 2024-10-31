Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $460.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.