Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

XOM opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $460.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

