Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $141,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Snap-on by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,258,000 after acquiring an additional 443,333 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,786.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 152,631 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 34,381.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $26,608,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,082. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $332.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.67 and its 200 day moving average is $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $337.72.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

