Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 778,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175,895 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.