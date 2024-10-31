Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $160,000 in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OUSM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $5,704,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $641.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

